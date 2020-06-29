Celebrating World Music Day. – Guest column by Pranav Bakhshi, Model, photographer & golfer

21 June is special to Pranav Bakhshi, India’s first model on the autism spectrum, for many reasons as he shares with us in Newz Hook’s guest column space this week.

21 June was the solar eclipse, Father’s Day, Yoga Day, it is the longest day in the world. And it is Arnez’s birthday. And it is World Music Day! So, I love 21 June.

I love music so much and listen to music all the time. My day’s plans, my sleep time and wake up time is all managed around the music that I hear. I like to remember the names of the singers and the years of release of the songs. I like to remember where I heard the songs first. When I hear the songs, I also want to remember whose favourite that song is. I know a lot of these things in Bollywood music also but I love to listen to English music. I like to talk about the musicians who have retired and the musicians who have passed away.

Nowadays, these are my top favourite songs. They are awesome.

Like I love you by Nico Santos ft.Topic. Released in 2020.

ft.Topic. Released in 2020. Cold by Matt Simons Released in 2020.

Released in 2020. Physical by Dua Lipa . Released in 2020.

. Released in 2020. Kings and Queen by Ava Max . Released in 2020.

. Released in 2020. X by Jonas Brothers ft. Karol G. Released in 2020.

ft. Karol G. Released in 2020. Better by HUGEL . Released in 2020.

. Released in 2020. Control by Armaan Malik. Released in 2020.

I keep hoping that Coronavirus will go away quickly. Only then, the music concerts will start happening. This year, I already missed Road to Ultra music concerts of Alesso, Nicky Romero, KSHMR and Vinci because they got cancelled due to coronavirus and also Sunburn Arena with Lauv because coronavirus is still on.

Music during lockdown

Whenever I hear news and see people getting infected with COVID-19, I feel bothered, but I imagine that people will stay safe, wear masks and not move in crowds. And I also imagine that all the COVID-19 patients will get ok. And we can do things which we not safe to do right now.

I patiently imagine that Corona is gone. And I am singing and dancing in the concerts. And I am visiting my favourite Radio Station because the RJs will start working in studios.

Happy Music Day to everyone!

