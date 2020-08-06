Center to launch CBI probe into Sushant’s death

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has led to a clash between Mumbai and Bihar police with both parties investigating the case currently. Bihar government, under leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sushant’s father KK Singh wanted a CBI investigation into the case pointing out the need for an impartial probe. KK Singh stated that he had informed Mumbai police last February about threat to his son’s life. But the cops did not take any action.On Wednesday, the central government informed the Supreme Court that they had accepted the recommendation for a CBI probe.

Soon after the news came out, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, “Thank you @PMOIndia @narendramodi #Respect #JusticeForSushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR #Faith #GodIsWithUs #JusticeWillPrevail”.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government had opposed for a CBI inquiry into the case at the Supreme Court. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, whom he was reportedly dating during his last days, also wanted the case to be investigated by Mumbai police and not Patna police. KK Singh had also filed a case against Rhea for abetting Sushant’s suicide. According to Singh, Rhea and her family used to constantly harass Sushant and even transfer crores of money from his account to theirs. A CBI probe in the death of the late actor, who has a huge fan following, is likely to bring out the truth.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June. There were reports that he underwent mental health problems and stress due to work pressure and nepotism in Bollywood which made him do the extreme step and commit death by suicide.

Social media reactions

Sushant’s fans and others from the film industry were indeed glad that the case has been handed over to CBI. Many took to social media to express their happiness.

“Thank you Central Government for accepting Bihar government request… Big Victory for all of us… Sushant Singh Rajput case will be transferred to CBI…. Big day for all… Justice will be served Thank You Central Govt once again”, tweeted film critic Rohitt Jaiswal.

“Great news: CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death. Big defeat for the nexus of Maharashtra Government, Mumbai Police and Bollywood Mafia. Shocking truths to follow”, tweeted film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

