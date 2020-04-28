Central government cancels faulty Chinese COVID-19 testing kits

The Indian government confirmed that they will not lose a single rupee by spending on faulty Chinese COVID-19 test kits. The statement was made by a government official after there was controversy on India buying faulty test kits. Reportedly, the government has cancelled all the kits and also not paid for them as well.

The government had brought COVID-19 testing kits from Chinese companies Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed that the kits are faulty and most of them cannot be even used. Over 5 lakh under-performing rapid anti-body test kits were imported from China. This had led to controversy too. Many states had complained about the lack of quality of the test kits.

In India, over 22,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. Over 800 deaths have been reported. The government stated that all the residents in COVID-19 hotspots will be tested for the virus infection.

