Central government issues shutdown of schools, public gatherings

The number of Coronavirus cases have increased in India. Over 120 cases has been reported from across the country. The central government has issued a complete lockdown of schools, colleges, gyms and swimming pools across India. Officials also stated that public gatherings are banned. In states like Delhi, gathering of more than fifty people has also been banned.

The government has also insisted on employees of private companies to work from home. People have been asked to avoid traveling unless for something urgent.

The famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai was closed on Monday evening. Reportedly, a complete lockdown has been issued till the end of March. The iconic Taj Mahal is another monument that will remain closed.

Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Three people have already died of Coronavirus in India. Most of the reported cases are from Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka. In Kerala, over 25 doctors are being kept in isolation after a Spain-returned doctor was tested positive for the virus.

Many people took to social media to share their views on how a lockdown is important.

“Now that there are 100 cases of corona in India, we’ve got to the point of critical mass where the virus spreads really fast. A 14 day nationwide lockdown is absolutely imperative to #flatteningthecurve. There must be forced hinderance, like shutting down bus/metro services”, tweeted Anurag Bhatia.

