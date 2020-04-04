Centre urges people to use homemade face masks

Man wearing a face mask

COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid rate across India. Over 600 people have been diagnosed with the virus and over 62 deaths from across India have already been reported. On Saturday, the central government issued an advisory asking people to wear home-made face masks amidst the COVID-19 scare. These masks must be worn mandatorily, especially while stepping out.

In the guidelines issued, government advised that masks must be made using a clean cloth. After use, it must be washed, cleaned and dried under sunlight. Each person in a family must have their own personal face masks that must not be exchanged.

Also, such home-made masks must not be used by health care professionals and doctors. They must use the protective gears.

The central government in their latest advisory asserted on the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing to kill COVID-19.

Over the last few days, there has been a shortage of face-masks across India and even the globe. Most countries have failed to make face-masks due to the rising demand.On Friday, American President Donald Trump had also urged the US citizens to wear face masks while stepping out. Trump’s statement that he has chosen not to wear a face mask sparked criticism.

