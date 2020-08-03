Central government’s new guidelines for international passengers entering India

The central government has issued new guidelines for passengers who are entering India. Earlier, international flights were cancelled till 31 July, but this has been now extended to 31 August in the wake of rising number of Covid-19 cases in India. Details regarding new guidelines was tweeted by Air India.

“#FlyAI : Kind Attention Please ! @MoHFW_INDIA has issued new guidelines for international passengers arriving into India, which will come in force 0001 Hrs, 8th August 2020. New guidelines supersedes guidelines issued on the subject dated 24th May 2020”, tweeted Air India.

Here are the new guidelines to be followed before boarding

All travelers must submit self-declaration form on the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before travel.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring.

Only for compelling reasons/cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness and parents with children of the age of 10 years of below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days.

If they wish to seek such exemption, they shall apply to the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final.

Travelers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival.

With the number of Covid-19 cases rising across India, the central and state governments are taking strict precautions to ensure safety of people. Over 17 lakh positive cases have already been reported from across the country.