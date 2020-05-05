  • Centre clears controversy over migrants’ railway fares

Centre clears controversy over migrants’ railway fares

migrant workers at railway stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for a nationwide lockdown on 24 March to control spread of COVID-19. Ever since then, migrant labourers, who were working in different parts of the country, have been wanting to return back to their homes. In cities like Delhi and Mumbai, many migrant workers protested on the roads requesting government to make arrangements for their return back home. Earlier last week, the central government allotted special trains to many states for return of the workers which had led to controversies because the workers were charged train fare. The government has now cleared the air saying that they never asked migrant labourers to be charged train fares.

The government said that 85 percent of the fare will be borne by Indian railways. Meanwhile, the rest will be taken by concerned state governments. Luv Agarwal, Joint secretary of the health ministry said that no state has been asked to charge money from labourers.

Many leaders, especially from opposition parties, had criticised the central government for charging train fare from migrant labourers. Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that her party will bear the train fare of all migrant workers who wants to return back home. She said that the insensitivity of central government is deeply disturbing.

Special trains from different parts of the country are now running in order to bring back migrant workers to their homes during the Coronavirus times. Thousands of them have been transported back home already.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

indian cities lockdown

Headlines

Nationwide lockdown extended for 2 more weeks

people with masks on faces due tocoronavirus

Headlines

Number of COVID-19 hotspots have fallen, says Centre

Image of grocery store

Headlines

Covid lockdown Phase 3 – What’s allowed, what’s not

Rishi Kapoor in a blue suit

Headlines

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community