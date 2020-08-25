Centre extends validity of driving licenses

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the validity of expiring driving licences and motor vehicle documents has been extended till 31 December. This was announced by the government on Monday. The earlier extension was made till 30 September. This is the third such extension.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said it has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till 31 December 2020.

MoRTH said the decision was taken because of the existing conditions in the country to prevent spread of Covid-19. This step of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is likely to help out the citizens in availing transport related services, the ministry said.

To reduce inconvenience due to the following of social distancing norms during COVID-19 outbreak, MoRTH has issued an advisory to all state governments to further extend the validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, such as Fitness, Permits (All Types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned documents until 31st of December 2020. – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways

The ministry also urged all states and union territories to implement the letter in spirit so that the “citizens, transporters, various other organisations which are operating under this difficult time may not get harassed and face difficulties”.

