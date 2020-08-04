Centre guidelines for re-opening of gyms, yoga centers

As part of the unlock 3, central government stated that all gyms and yoga centers across India can re-open from Wednesday onwards, but by strictly following guidelines which were issued on Monday. Gyms and yoga centers in containment zones will remain closed. The guidelines highlight on how staffs and visitors must minimize contact with each other. Covid-19 or Coronavirus is likely to spread through water droplets and surface. Gyms and yoga centers, where people sweat out, are indeed high-risk spaces that needs to be closely monitored. Facilities like spa, sauna and steam baths will not be allowed.

Here are the key guidelines to be followed

People above the age of 65 years, children below 10 years of age, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses will not be allowed inside gyms, yoga centers.

The gym floor must have space of four meters between each person. Equipment must be kept six feet apart and whenever possible, must be placed outdoors.

The temperature setting inside yoga centers and gyms must be between 24 to 30 Degree Celsius. There must be facilities for intake of fresh air.

Those who visit gyms and yoga centers are recommended to download the Arogya Setu App.

Face masks are mandatory, but while exercising the person can use visors as breathing through masks are impossible.

Gates to the buildings of gyms and yoga centers must have hand sanitizers and thermal screening devices.

Only asymptomatic persons must be allowed inside

If any person shows symptoms of Covid, the staffs must immediately contact the nearest health facility.

In India, over 17 lakh Covid cases have been reported. More than 38,000 deaths are reported from across the country. Central and state governments are adopting strict measures to control spread of the virus which was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As part of unlock 3, theatre halls and public gatherings will remain shut.