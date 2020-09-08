  • Centre orders refund of air tickets booked during lockdown

Centre orders refund of air tickets booked during lockdown

Air India

The central government confirmed that a refund of air tickets booked by passengers between dates 25 March and 14 April for travel from 25 March to 3 May must be given without fail. In guidelines issued regarding the matter, central government said that all airlines and travel agents must adhere to the rules to provide a full refund to passengers. In the guideline by civil aviation regulator DGCA, the latest guideline is applicable for both domestic and international flights.

An affidavit regarding this was filed in the Supreme Court of India by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell and the final decision was taken after consultation with stakeholders, airlines and government officials so that it does not deeply affect passengers or airline companies.

The affidavit also states that if the airlines are not able to refund the amount to passenger, then they must provide a credit shell which must be equal to the amount of fare collected. This shall be issued to the passenger in whose name the ticket has been booked through an agent or online platform. This has come as a relief to airlines who are undergoing crisis due to the lockdown. The credit facility can be availed for two years.

On 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for a complete lockdown across India as a measure to control spread of Covid-19 or novel Coronavirus. Domestic and international flights were stopped a couple of days before the lockdown began.

