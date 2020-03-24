Centre tells states to strictly enforce lockdown, punishment for violators

The Centre has ordered states to strictly enforce lockdown and to take legal action against those who violated the restriction. Eighty districts across India have been brought under a shutdown to check the spread of coronavirus, which has infected over 400 people. Only essential services are being allowed. Railways, metros and inter-state buses have been stopped and public transport has been banned in states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bengal and Haryana.

All shops, offices, commercial establishments like malls, cinemas have been shut down, except for those supplying essentials like milk, food and medicines. Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. he also asked states to ensure that the Centre’s directives are followed by everyone.

In his tweet, PM Modi said, “Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the directives seriously. I request the state governments to ensure that the rules and laws are followed”.

This was followed by a tough government notice warning of legal action against those found violating these directives.

Many states have imposed Section 144, which bans gatherings of more than four people. Those violating the ban can face punishment under Section 188, which could mean jail for up to one month or a fine of Rs 200, or both. These could go up to six months in jail or fine of up to Rs 1,000 if such violations endanger human lives or safety.

Some states have already taken action against those who have violated home quarantine after returning from abroad.

Mumbai has banned one or more persons from public places and even in private cars. Trucks carrying essential goods will be allowed.

