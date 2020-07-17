Cerebral palsy could not stop Ananya Mishra from scoring 90% in CBSE class 10 exams

Children with disabilities across India have done incredibly well in the class 10 and 12 board exams. Today we profile Ananya Mishra from Hyderabad who scored 90% in her CBSE Class 10 board exams.

“I want to become a psychologist so I can understand human behaviour and personality. People undergo a lot of mental issues like anxiety and I want to help them with that.

She is just 17 years old but Ananya Mishra is already clear about her future plans. Ananya, who has cerebral palsy, has difficulty in walking and writing. The right support at school and home has given her the confidence to overcome these barriers.

Studied in mainstream school

A student of The Meridien International School in Hyderabad Ananya has always studied in a mainstream school. Her mother Anupama Mishra says she always encouraged her to think of herself as an equal and never let disability come in the way.

There were no tuitions for her and I taught her at home. I have always inspired her to never give up and to never let people feel she was different in any way. I have always told her that if you don’t get what you want, fight for it. – Anupama Mishra, Ananya’s mother

Ananya’s speech is not clear due to cerebral palsy but her teachers in school never let her go unheard. “The teachers at The Meridien International School are very understanding and supportive”, says Anupama. “They always encouraged her”.

Ananya writes on her own although holding a pen does not come easily. For her exams she took the help of a scribe, which is among the facilities offered to children with disabilities by the CBSE.

Mom Anupama is clearly proud of her. “She has a hard time walking and has someone to help her in school. Yet she insists on walking on her own. She falls down sometimes but picks herself up and continues”.

This determined young girl is clearly set to go places!