Travel the world & live life to the fullest, Nivedita Vasant believes sky is the limit!

Nivedita Vasant, a 29-year-old with cerebral palsy, lives in Bengaluru with her parents. She works as an admin assistant with Eka Inclusion. Just like any youngster of her age, Nivedita has big dreams. She wants to travel around the world, empower people from the disabled community and live life to the fullest. Read on to know more about this youngster who is a powerhouse of positivity.

Nivedita Vasant, 29, believes that nothing is impossible in life. Her parents Padmini Vasant and Vasant Kumar have taught her that. So in spite of being diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Bengaluru-based Nivedita is living life to the fullest. This youngster also plans to make her dream of travelling around the world a reality very soon. She works as an admin assistant for NGO Eka Inclusion in Bengaluru and hopes to reach out to people with disabilities in her full power.

Growing up years

Nivedita’s parents say that she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a very young age. She was born as a premature baby when she was hardly 28 weeks. “She was a very small baby weighing hardly a couple of kilos. But in a few months, we started noticing certain developmental delays in her and doctors confirmed that she had cerebral palsy”, says mother Padmini.

Nivedita completed her schooling till class 12 from the Spastics Society of Karnataka. She then joined the famous Christ University for Bachelor of Computer Applications. She remembers that college was fun and had another friend from Spastics Society join along with her.

“The first few days, our classmates were skeptical. They did not know how to be around us, but that changed gradually. Soon, teachers and students accepted us and they helped us whenever possible”, says Nivedita who uses a walker. The college was not fully accessible, for instance there were no wheelchair ramps. So sometimes moving around was difficult. But she always managed to ger help. Within the span of three years, she was able to access the places where she was unable to access before, thanks to the college management.

Living life to the fullest

After college, Nivedita took a break for around two years before joining Greenpeace India. She was handling communication with the organization’s supporters. She then joined Eka Inclusion where she is currently working. She does the administration work, is a tech advisor for the NGO and also updates social media for the organization. By working with the NGO that empowers people with disabilities, Nivedita hopes that she can do her bit to help the community.

An ardent piano lover, Nivedita has been learning to play the musical instrument from a young age. She has performed at over ten venues. “Piano has helped me a lot. It is the ideal stress buster to me”, she adds.

Padmini says, “When we realized Nivedita had a disability, we did not want another child because as parents, we had to concentrate on her. I have always treated her like a regular child. She wants to travel around the world and live her dreams. We are going to support her in all that”, says Padmini.

Nivedita proves that nothing is impossible for a person with disability, not even driving a car. Nivedita believes in being independent as much as possible.

