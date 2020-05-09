Check out some effective teaching tips for children with ADHD

Children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) face numerous challenges when they start attending school. Lack of attention and discipline, unable to focus on studies and being extremely hyper are some of the most common problems. Check out some helpful teaching tips for children with ADHD.

In India, there are many inclusive schools. But some parents prefer putting their children with ADHD in special schools. After parents, teachers are the ones who can make a huge and positive impact on lives of children. That is why those who work along with children with disabilities must know how to reach out to them.

It is important to boost the confidence, self-esteem and learning skills of the child amid all odds. Moreover, classrooms can be fun and interesting by following the right methods.

Rinku Poojara has a 14-year-old son with ADHD and epilepsy. She has a few tips and suggestions.

The reward system works well with children who have ADHD. Tell them that they can complete a particular task and later they will also be rewarded appropriately. Sometimes, they can be stubborn too. Children with ADHD do not know how to stop. So it is important to be clear with them on what the consequences will be if they do not stop doing certain things. Being patient is the key to helping them. – Rinku Poojara

She further adds, “Families who have children with ADHD must also be able to communicate to the world about their child’s behavioural issues. Most of the people are unaware of what ADHD is. Discrimination and snubbing children with disabilities can hurt them. They are very intelligent”.

Identify the child’s skills and assign work– Each child is different. They have their own set of strengths and weaknesses. Most of the students with ADHD avoid classwork that are too long or difficult. So it is best to provide them with interactive sessions and interesting activities that are short and precise.

Give clear and concise instructions. – Providing clear instructions is applicable to all children, whether they have a disability or not. But for children with ADHD, providing instructions clearly are important for helping them learn better. Tell them what needs to be done instead of beating around the bush. Children with ADHD prefer it that way so that they can understand without difficulties.

Visual reminders work. – Experts point out that visual reminders are a great way to teach children with ADHD. They connect well to it. For example, you can post bright color papers and cuttings about important things that needs to be taught to the child. This helps them in constantly noticing and remembering it as well.

Encourage interactive sessions. – Make the classroom more fun and exciting. If you are a parent, you can try doing this at home while teaching your child. Ask questions to your child and let them be active during activities. If in a classroom, ask the child to come and write something on the black board. That is one way to let them be constantly be engaged and also help them pay attention to classes.

“Children with ADHD must be caught at young age to develop their skills because they need to learn to do things in a structured way. They need a lot of exercise and outdoor activities. It is essential for their physical and mental well-being. Their senses are always active. Parents and caregivers must understand that and help them accordingly”, says Subhashini Rao, Co-founder, Sankalp Special School.

