Chennai Harley Owners Group join hands to provide aid to disabled people at Ikkadu Village

The Harley Owners Group (HOG) Marina Chapter in Chennai provided provisions and other aids to families of 103 disabled people at Ikkadu Village at Tiruvallur. The team rode all the way to the village after taking prior permission from concerned authorities. HOG team aims to reach out to more disabled people in need during this lockdown period.

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for three weeks nationwide lockdown from 24 March, people from across the country knew about the tough 21 days that lies ahead. One of the worst affected groups are the disabled community across India, especially those who are living alone and the ones from economically backward families. The Harley Owners Group (HOG) Marina Chapter in Chennai has come to the aid disabled families living in Ikkadu Village at Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu. HOG members distributed rice and other provisions to families of 103 disabled people in the village. The bikers also rode all the way to nearby remote villages and distributed provisions to people in need.

HOG, reaching out to people in need

HOG Marina Chapter, a group of riders, has been actively involved in social work across state. They unite together to contribute to the needy when the need arises. Over the last few years, the team has reached out to many needy and disabled people across Tamil Nadu. During this lockdown period, when hundreds of disabled people are struggling to make ends meet, HOG decided to step up and do their bit.

We knew that we had to do something during these tough times. So we were in the lookout for people who really needs help. We identified Ikkadu Village which is a few kilometers away from Chennai city. Our team rode all the way to the place and distributed provisions, hand-sanitizers and hand-washes too. We had taken prior permission from concerned authorities- Balasubramanian, Secretary, HOG.

A welcome gesture from HOG

There were over 400 financially backward families in and around Ikkadu Village. HOG members rode last Sunday to the village and provided them with rice, dal, oil, salt, soaps and sanitizers. “We are definitely going to do more such activities in the coming days and reach out to larger groups. We are doing this as a team and the contributions are from our members itself”, says Balasubramanian.

HOG team is also going to provide face masks, hand-sanitizers and hand-washes to policemen and corporation workers in Chennai city. The team agrees that they are the ones who need it the most during these tough times for working day in and out.

“Balasubramaian comes out with such noble activities very often. So during the lockdown time, we took prior permission before reaching out to those in need. The funds are collected from Harley owners. We do a lot of awareness rides as well”, says Yeshwant Sakuru, Chapter Manager, HOG.

