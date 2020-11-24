Chennai set to witness heavy rains

Cyclone winds

Chennai will see heavy to very heavy rainfall. There is a eep depression over the Bay of Bengal and this will strengthen and convert into Cyclone Nivar and cross the coast between Mamallapuram and Karaikal on 25 November.

“Wind speed is expected to touch 100 to 110km per hour when from Tuesday onwards. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in all costal districts, especially Cauvery delta districts due to the Nivar cyclone,” said weather authorities.

Rainfall of 6 to 10cm is expected. It will start raining today as the cyclone draws nearer to the coast. When it starts to make landfall on Wednesday. Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Chennai are forecast to have heavy rain.

The Tamil Nadu government has taken special steps to face the cyclone. “Please ensure that all the storm water drains, culverts and bridges are desilted. Quick assessment of the need to evacuate people in potentially affected areas to be made and they should be evacuated in time,” said a government release.

Relief centres have been asked to ensure they are Covid appropriate. People living in weak buildings may be shifted to safe places.

Fishermen have been warned not o go fishing.

As Cyclone Nivar heads toward the Tamil Nadu coast, the Nagapattinam district administration has advised fishermen to keep their boats safe to prevent damage.

Officials are also concerned that Cyclone Nivar could deviate slightly in its direction, like Cyclone Gaja, which could put at risk the southern half of the district of Nagapattinam

Watch in Sign Language

