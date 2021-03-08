Check out these 5 fun games for children with cerebral palsy

It’s Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month and with parents juggling working from home with keeping kids occupied and entertained, we thought we would bring you some great games that will keep your child with cerebral palsy occupied and engaged.

Whirly Squizz

You can send your child on some delightful sensory adventures with these high-quality silicone spinners that encourage fine motor skills, sensory exploration, and cause-effect learning. They spin around with just a flick and keep on spinning. This is a set of three spinners in colourful colours of pink, blue and green. Each one features a suction cup on one side and swirl-textured dome on the other.

Check out this video:

Spiky Tactile Cushion

This is a cushion that’s spiky on one side and bumpy on the other, so kids can choose which tactile input they prefer. This helps children and teenagers who need a heightened sensory experience to stay seated for longer periods of time. The sensory input helps improve focus. The cushion is dark blue in colour and circular in shape

Watch this video to know more:

Lego Duplo Basic Bricks

The Lego Duplo Basic Bricks set is made up of larger pieces, some a few inches in diameter, which help children make basic patterns or build toy people. They can also build their own shapes. They help children build motor skills as well as develop spatial recognition skills. The featured set has 65 colorful bricks along with familiar pieces to stimulate toddlers’ minds, including a car with moving wheels, a roof, window, flowers, bread, DUPLO people figures and 1-2-3 number-learning bricks.

Watch this:

Tote & Go Laptop

A scaled down version of a regular laptop, this teaches children about letters and words through fun games and interaction. Children can respond verbally or press a button on the keyboard to respond. The laptop is brightly coloured and offers 20 interactive activities with progressive learning levels that teach a variety of subjects.

See how it works!

Mozart Magic Cube

This helps strengthen hand-eye coordination and offers a reward every time a child plays with the toy. This is also great for children with cerebral palsy and autism who are upset by loud sounds. The colours are yellow, green, purple and magenta and have soft, rounded corners making it easy for a child to hold them.

See this video: