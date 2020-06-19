China releases 10 Indian soldiers

Three days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, China released 10 Indian Army personnel. This included a Lieutenant Colonel and three Majors, who they had taken into custody.

The 10 soldiers were released after an agreement was reached at high-level talks held on Wednesday. They were returned unharmed. The Army also later issued a statement that there were “no Indian troops missing in action”.

Meanwhile the United States has conveyed it condolences to India over the loss of 20 soldiers. “We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation with China. We will remember the soldiers’ families, loved ones, and communities as they grieve,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Twitter.

Seventy-six soldiers were injured in the clash with Chinese troops. They are recovering at various hospitals, say army officials. None of them are critical and will be able to get back on duty soon.

They were attacked with iron rods, nail-studded clubs and rocks wrapped in barbed wire in the fight. Though China has not given an official figure, reports are that at least 45 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured.

Meanwhile High resolution satellite images show that China is trying to block or disturb the flow of the Galwan river that is located less than a kilometre away from the site of the clash.They are blocking the course of the river with bulldozers and diverting the flow.

Watch in Sign Language