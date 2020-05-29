China says its committed to peace with India

The situation on the India-China border is stable and controllable. This is what the Chinese defence ministry has said in its first comments on the ongoing face off between border troops of the two countries in eastern Ladakh and Sikkim.

China said that both countries have the mechanism to resolve the issue through established communication lines. This comes after United States President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and China in the boundary dispute.

“China’s position on the China-India border is clear. The Chinese border troops are committed to maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas,” said a senior Chinese defence ministry spokesperson. “At present, the situation in the China-India border areas is stable and controllable on the whole,” he said.

This is being taken as a sign that China will not let the situation become worse. India has rejected China’s claim that it carried out illegal construction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India is committed to the objective of maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas with China and our armed forces scrupulously follow the consensus reached by our leaders and the guidance provided. At the same time, we remain firm in our resolve to ensure India’s sovereignty and national security. – Anurag Srivastav, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson

Meanwhile India has also rejected Trump’s offer.

Watch in Sign Language