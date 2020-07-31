China warns India against disrupting economic ties

China has warned India against a forcible delinking of the economies of the two countries. This is after a clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley last month in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. China has said that any such move would hurt both countries. It also said that China was not a strategic threat to India and that the two countries cannot live without each other.

This statement from the Chinese ambassador to India came after the Indian government moved to ban Chinese apps. The situation on the Line of Actual Control between the two countries remains tense.

China advocates win-win cooperation and opposes a zero-sum game. Our economies are highly complementary, interwoven and interdependent. Forced decoupling is against the trend and will only lead to a ‘lose-lose’ outcome. – Ambassador Sun Weidong

Indian officials say that Chinese troops have intruded on to India’s territory in the Ladakh. China said it has not crossed the LAC. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the armies of the two countries are yet to completely disengage from each other. Another round of commander-level talks would be held soon.

“We expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest,” said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA.

Diplomatic and military officials of the two countries have been talking regularly since the 15 June clash inw which over 40 Chinese soldiers also died.