Citizenship act comes into effect from 10 January

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, there has been widespread protests across the country. The act that questions the citizenship of minorities in the country, especially Muslims, was reportedly controversial. But the union home ministry confirmed that the act has come into effect from 10 January.

This apathy and arrogance will be the end of BJP. India’s Nuremberg Law #CitizenshipAmendmentAct comes into effect from 10 January 2020. India will not be silenced. India will continue to fight for our rights. #CAA_NRCProtests- Srinivas BV, President, Indian Youth Congress.

The Home Ministry is yet to clearly frame rules and guidelines for the CAA. Petitions opposing CAA will be heard by the Supreme Court of India towards the end of this month. This is the first time that a bill is granting citizenship to people on the basis of their religion. The only states that opposed the bill were Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal.

The CAA protests had hit the northern part of India very badly. Nearly 30 people were killed in protests across Uttar Pradesh alone. Many others were severely injured as well. Experts pointed out that the introduction of CAA has hampered India’s image internationally. “Is current govt blind to see the voice of thousands of protesters across the country? A gazette notification was issued by the Union Home Ministry on Friday night saying Citizenship Amendment Act comes into effect from January 10 2020”, tweeted Gokul.