Claro Software is helping people with dyslexia & reading difficulties across the world

United Kingdom-based Claro Software develops assistive technology for people with print and reading difficulties like dyslexia,. The software they have developed is being used for free in many countries.

ClaroRead for Windows, developed by Claro Software, provides a range of features to help with reading, writing and studying. The software can be used to convert images to machine readable documents, listen to onscreen text using high quality voices, convert documents to sound and video files so one can listen to them later and check spellings and words that sound similar.

The software is being used for free in Nigeria, Kerala, United Kingdom, United States and Columbia. As part of the legacy of July’s International Dyslexia Conference at Manchester Metropolitan University, England, we have collaborated with some of the best dyslexia assistive technology companies in the world. Hence, we are able to offer secondary schools, colleges, and universities a free campus wide license for ClaroRead software. – Roger Broadbent, Director, Dyslexia Institute, United Kingdom

The software helps dyslexics (diagnosed and not diagnosed) and also those who are not too confident using English. “So, it contributes to the ethos of inclusivity all round”, adds Broadbent.

Installing the software is a straightforward process and the tech team at Claro Software is helping to set it up for free. The company also has Dyscalculia or Maths support software from a Californian software producer. This is being offered for a free two-month trial for primary schools in collaboration with JumpStart, a free trial/pilot opportunity to support the maths skills of dyscalculic pupils.

Find out more at – https://services.ncl.ac.uk/itservice/help-services/accessibility-advice/specialistsoftware/claroread/