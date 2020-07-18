Supportive teachers & schools helped these disabled kids excel in board exams

Children with disabilities can do wonders if they have the right support in school backed by a nurturing environment at home. That’s what these stories tell us. Do read and share.

Bhumika Saini was a little over five years old when she left her home in Rohtak, Haryana to join the National Association for the Blind (NAB), Delhi in the Preparatory Unit. She enrolled at Salwan Public School where she got the support she needs as a totally blind person.

“The teachers at Salwan Public School understood our challenges and helped us out”, says Bhumika, who scored 86.4% in her class 10 board exams. “The teachers took extra classes to clear concepts days before the exams and I took extensive notes as well right through the year”.

Profiles of Class 10 students

The school provided Bhumika and other visually impaired students with laptops and other technologies like screen readers. Bhumika plans to continue studies in the same school.

I love English and want to study that in depth. I plan to try for the civil service examinations. My dream is to join the IAS. My parents have always encouraged me to study and though they worry about me being so far away they don’t stop me from pursuing my dreams. – Bhumika Saini, Visually impaired student

Bhumika loves music and wants to learn how to play the guitar. “I always feel I should push myself and learn more. I am my own inspiration”.

Aarthi Dewan, whose son Aarush Dewan, scored an incredible 96% in computer science, is full of praise for his school, Delhi Public School (DPS), Sushant Lok in Gurugram.

“Aarush is 100% vision impaired and the school offered him full support, including free computer training. They provided books in Braille and made science diagrams available in tactile form”, says Aarthi.

Aarush plans to study computer science in classes 11 and 12. “Pure science is hard for visually impaired children, so he plans to study humanities with computer science. He does well in those subjects as well”.

Inclusive education wonders

Megha Yadav, a student of Delhi Public School, Bangalore North, is all set to take up science as well. Megha, who has ADHD, dysgraphia and dyslexia, scored 83.8% in her class 10 board exams.

“Megha loves science and wants to explore this further”, says mom Poonam Yadav. Megha, who was diagnosed when she was 11, faced many struggles in school as her father, an Indian Army officer, was frequently transferred. DPS, says Poonam, helped Megha overcome her anxieties.

“Megha’s self-esteem was affected quite a lot after the diagnosis. Teachers did not understand her needs and her poor performance in studies made her feel quite low”. At DPS, says Poonam, she has regained her confidence. “The principal Manju Balasubramanian Arif was especially encouraging and supportive. She took the time to say positive words to her and that made a huge difference to her morale”.

Stories that underline the life altering impact that an inclusive school environment has on a child with disability.

