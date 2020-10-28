College student in Haryana shot dead

A 21-year-old student in Haryana was shot dead in daylight just outside her college by a man who first tried to push her into his car. The woman’s murder on the streets has been caught in a video that shows her attempts to save herself before being shot at point blank range.

The incident took place around 3.40 pm on Monday outside a college in Ballabgarh in Faridabad. The student, Nikita Tomar, had gone to take an exam. She was a final year commerce student.

The attacker and his friend were apparently waiting in a car for her to come out. One of the attackers knew her from before and had kidnapped her in 2018.

In the security video, Nikita and her friend are seen near the car, desperately trying to avoid the attacker who was waving a gun. The man keeps chasing her before finally shooting her dead. His friend then drags him to the car and they drive off, leaving Nikita bleeding on the road, her friend watching in shock. She died later.

The killer has been arrested. Nikta’s father had complained against him in 2018 but had withdrawn it.

“My daughter went for an examination at the college. He tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her”, Nikta’s father told the media.

Nikita’s mother said: “I want justice for my daughter. They should be shot the same way they shot her.”