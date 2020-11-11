Colleges in Karnataka to reopen on 17 November

The Karnataka government has released standard operating procedures that have to be followed as colleges across the state reopen from 17 November. This is the first time they will open since the coronavirus pandemic.

All staff and students will have to undergo RT-PCR tests three days prior to the college re-opening. Colleges should find out the closest primary health centres so that students and staff can get tests done for free.

In addition to mandatory masks, teachers will have to wear a visor too. During the first phase of reopening, colleges won’t be allowed to keep their canteens and libraries open. Class leaders have been asked to keep a check of fellow students in case anyone exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms. Cultural activities and other activities cannot start for now.

All educational institutions in the state have been closed since mid-March when the state government announced a lockdown. Students can choose to attend the online or offline classes as part of a blended learning process mode.

So far, schools in the state have been ordered to remain closed. A decision to partially reopen schools for 9-12 standard students in October was deferred due to a rise of cases among students and teachers in northern Karnataka.