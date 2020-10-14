Complaints filed actor Khushboo Sundar for insulting people with disabilities.

Online complaints have been lodged against actor Khusbhoo SUndar in nearly 30 police stationsfor her derogatory comments about people with disabilities. Many of these complaints are online. According to media reports, Khushboo, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday after quitting the Congress, said she has exited a “mentally retarded” party.



The Tamilnadu affiliate of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) has lodged police complaints in all districts of the state seeking lodging of FIRs against film actress-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar for insulting and humiliating persons with disabilities.

Speaking to the media on 13 October 2020 at Chennai airport, Khushboo used the term “mentally retarded” to attack the Congress party of which she was a member. She has left the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident has been widely reported in the media and Khushboo has not denied making the remark.

In a statement, the NPRD has said that while Khusbhoo has every right to politically take on her opponents, usage of terms that invoke a negative portrayal of disability are “unacceptable”.

Time and again people holding public offices tend to invoke such negative terms to tarnish the image of political opponents, lending them legitimacy. This cannot be tolerated. The country and people like Khushboo need to be reminded that such insults and humiliation are also prohibited by law. – National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD)

As per Section 92 (a) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, “whoever”, “intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a person with disability in any place within public view” shall be “punishable with imprisonment for a term not less than six months but which may be extended to five years and with fine”. The Tamilnadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled & Caregivers (TARATDAC) is seeking registration of FIRs against her invoking these provisions.

Complaints have been lodged in nearly 30 police stations, some of them online. A complaint has also been lodged with the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office. Complaints have been lodged in Chennai, Kanjipuram, Chengalpet, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirupur, to name a few.

“Proceeding against high profile people should act as a deterrent and would help in sending across the message that insult and humiliation of the disabled and their negative portrayal would not be tolerated”, said the NPRD.