Online classes in web development for visually impaired people, at no cost!

If you are a visually impaired person looking to learn some useful web development and other computer skills, check out these online classes that are launching next week. Started by two friends, the classes are free for blind and low vision people.

Bored and fed up of the lockdown? Well, this might just be the perfect opportunity to acquire some productive skills. Udaipur-based stand up comedian and tech lover Sachin Porwal and his friend Chirag Goyal have come together to do just that. Sachin, who is from Udaipur, is visually impaired like his friend Chirag from Punjab. Together, they will conduct these online classes for free.

“Its a 15-day course during which we will teach HTML basics, CSS and an overview of JAWA script”, says Sachin. “The training will help people create their own web pages”.

Registrations on, classes start 26 May

Registration for the classes are currently on and the medium of instruction will Hindi. The classes are free for people with vision impairments. The sessions are open to people between 17 to 30 years of age, with about 30 students per batch.

“I am in BA second year at the Delhi University and have done a course in Computer Operator Programming Assistant training from the National Institute for the Visually Handicapped (NIVH) in Dehradun”, says Chirag. This will be the first time he is conducting online classes. “I have mostly taught friends until now”, adds Chirag. “We are not going to give any certification and are looking to share our knowledge in a simple way”.

Classes in Hindi

Based on the response, Chirag and Sachin plan to conduct more classes in the future. The timings for the class are 7 to 8 pm, Mondays to Friday and they will be held on Zoom. “All candidates need to have is a keen interest in technology, good Internet connection and a personal computer”, adds Sachin

For registrations fill this Google form

The last date to register is 24 May 2020. Call Chirag Goyal at +91-85289-96961. Or send an email to chiraggoyal171@gmail.com