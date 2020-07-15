Congress alleges BJP hand in in de-stablising Rajasthan government

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for plotting to bring down his government by offering huge sums of money to MLAs to leave the Congress. He said that former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is being used by the BJP to destabilise the government.

Speaking to the media, he said the Congress leadership was forced to sack Pilot from the government and the party. “Since a long time BJP was conspiring and resorting to horse-trading. We knew it was a huge conspiracy; now some of our friends went astray because of it and went to Delhi”.

He also said that, “There is nothing in Sachin Pilot’s hands, it is the BJP which is running the show. BJP has arranged that resort and they are managing everything. The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work here”.

The crisis in Rajasthan became evident after the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) sent notices to Pilot and other Congress leaders in connection with an alleged plot to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Pilot said he was humiliated and left the state along with his 16 MLAs. He also claimed that the Gehlot government was in a minority and sought a floor test.

Senior Congress leaders urged Pilot to come back to the party but the appeals went unheard. On Tuesday party leaders asked for action against the rebels to send a tough message. Immediately after the meeting, Pilot was removed as state unit chief.