Congress leader Sonia Gandhi praises people fighting Covid-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi thanked and praised all those who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic from the frontline. She also urged people to follow rules during the lockdown and stick to social distancing norms.

Mrs Gandhi posted a video message which was released hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation. She spoke about doctors, health and sanitation workers, policemen, NGOs who are helping others without thinking about their personal safety.

In her six-minute video message Mrs Gandhi said, “I hope that you are staying safe at your homes during this hour of the coronavirus pandemic. At the very beginning, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the citizens for maintaining peace and keeping patience and resolve during this tough time”. She said there is no greater patriotism than the persistence of the people fighting the coronavirus crisis.

We will defeat corona with a sense of unity, discipline and self-confidence. I can never forget the sacrifice of your family members, wife, husbands, children. Despite the dangers, it is only because of your cooperation and support that we are able to fight this war. I do not have words to thank them. Dear citizens, these warriors are helping us win this war despite the lack of personal security. Our doctors, health workers and non-government organisations are treating people despite the lack of personal protection equipment. – Sonia Gandhi, Congress president

She mentioned reports of people misbehaving with doctors. “This is quite wrong because this is against our culture. We have to help and support them.”

The Congress party and its workers are always ready to do their bit to help anyone who needs it, she added.

