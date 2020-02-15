Congress leaders call for new approach after Delhi loss

Disappointed by the Congress’ performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, many senior leaders are calling for a change in approach.

Calling the party’s performance extremely disappointing, Jyotiraditya Scindia is among those joining the group of leaders calling for change. Another leader, Jairam Ramesh, said the party needed to “reinvent itself” to stay relevant. He said many leaders are behaving like they are still ministers even six years after losing power. Both Scindia and Ramesh are former union ministers.

Congress leaders have to reinvent themselves. Otherwise, we are staring at irrelevance. Our arrogance has to go, even after six years out of power sometimes, some of us behave as if we are still ministers. – Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader

Ramesh called the Delhi results an “unmitigated disaster like coronavirus for the Congress”. Scindia had congratulated Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its 62/70 sweep and said the people of Delhi had placed their trust on the AAP team again.

“The results are extremely disappointing. Congress needs a new approach, a new way of doing things…we strongly need a new approach. Times have changed, the country has changed. We’ll have to reach out to people. After the Lok Sabha polls, we have formed governments in few states”, said Scindia.

Several Congress leaders said the party needs action and not introspection.

“Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect-all are factors”, said Sharmishtha Mukherjee, a Congress leader. “Being part of the system, I too take my share of responsibility”.