Congress senior leaders to meet with Sonia Gandhi about leadership crisis

Today the Congress party’s top decision-making body will meet to discuss the issues raised in a letter sent by more than 20 top party leaders to party president Sonia Gandhi. In the letter the senior leaders have sought discussion over the internal crisis in the party over the leadership issue.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet online. This comes three weeks after a rocky meeting where leaders clashed over the party’s political decline.

Among those who have signed the letter are members of parliament, former ministers and chief ministers, and members of the CWC. The senior party leaders have said they are unhappy with “uncertainty” and “drift” in the party. They have called for an “honest introspection”, “collective leadership”, and said that youth are losing confidence in the party.

Last week the Congress dismissed a tweet by suspended leader Sanjay Jha that said some 100 Congress leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi asking for a change in the political leadership. Jha was sacked as party spokesperson last month after he publicly criticised the party which was in the turmoil over Sachin Pilot‘s revolt.

Last year, Sonia Gandhi reluctantly took charge as interim president after her son Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress chief after the party’s performed badly in the Lok Sabha election for the second consecutive time.

Discontent within the Congress has grown over the last year with a number of leaders unhappy with the way it is being run and the lack of direction, according to sources.