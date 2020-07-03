Congress slams Centre over Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government has openly come out against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. She was asked to vacate her Delhi bungalow by 1 August, or else she has to pay penalty. This has irked the Congress whose spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the entire nation knows of the deep hatred and vendetta of Narendra Modi towards Congress leadership. He further added that the Congress does not fear all this. But they shall keep highlighting wrong-doings of the Modi government.

According to reports, Priyanka soon plans to shift base to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to become full-fledged in Congress activities. The notice from central government has accelerated her plans to move from the national capital to Lucknow.

The Delhi bungalow was allotted to the Gandhi family in the year 1977 due to security reasons. Priyanka reportedly had dues of over Rs 3.46 lakh after staying in the bungalow which has been paid off online now. The central government had already withdrawn the Special Protection Group (SPG) to the Gandhi family last year itself. They were granted SPG after assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in the year 1991.