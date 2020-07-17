Coronavirus cases in India cross 10 lakh

people with masks on faces due tocoronavirus

The number cases are rising at a rapid rate across India. The country which has been marked as the third worst affected nation due to virus spread, crossed the 10 lakh mark on Friday. The country recorded one of its biggest jump in cases on Thursday with over 34,000 cases being recorded in 24 hours. The number of deaths have crossed more than 25,000. According to reports, more than 6 lakh people have been cured.

The number of cases have crossed over 1 lakh in just 3 days which is indeed alarming. Maharashtra remains to be the state with most number of cases. Mumbai, one of the biggest contributors to Coronavirus in the country recorded 1498 cases and 56 deaths on Thursday which is the city’s highest number till date. There are nearly 1 lakh Coronavirus cases in Mumbai alone.

Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are the other states that have been affected adversely by Coronavirus. Experts have warned that there will be a huge surge in numbers of infected people in days to come. States like Karnataka and Goa have implemented lockdowns to control spread of the virus.

Coronavirus was first reported in India from a Wuhan returned medical student who landed in Kerala in January this year. But the patient received timely medical treatment after which she recovered. But since March, the number of cases rose drastically across India.

Over the past few months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government received criticism for not taking effective measures to control the virus spread. “India has hit 10 lakh cases & over 25,000 deaths but our govt has lost interest in the fight against Corona. They’re back to their old tricks of toppling govts & defying democracy”, tweeted opposition party Congress.

