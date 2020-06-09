Coronavirus cases in India over 2.5 lakh

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 2.56 lakh cases at the start of the week. This is after a record number of 9,983 cases were reported in 24 hours. This is even as the government has allowed a number of relaxations after over two months of lockdown. India has recorded over 9,000 cases for the sixth consecutive day.

The total number of deaths due to the virus now stands at 7,135, according to government data. India’s recovery rate, which refers to the number of patients who have fought the disease successfully, stands at 48.35%.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the country. It has crossed even China’s tally with over 85,000 cases. The state also has the largest number of deaths at 3,060. Mumbai is one of the worst-hit cities in the country. Tamil Nadu and Delhi, which are also registering a steady rise, are the second and third worst-hit in India.

But in some good news, Mumbai’s Dharavi, a coronavirus hotspot, has reported not a single COVID-19 death in the last seven days. Over 930 of the total 1,899 patients have recovered, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

“Dharavi has not reported a single death in the last six days, which is the first major indicator that we are on the right track. The number of people getting discharged is also increasing,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North Ward of BMC, Kiran Dighavkar to the media. “The real change is (reflected) in the daily testing of samples. A total of 34 people had tested positive for coronavirus on 1 June which has now come down to 10”.

The lower number of cases has been credited to aggressive testing of suspected cases in Dharavi with the set up of fever clinics.

“With the help of fever clinics, we could identify the people showing symptoms similar to that of coronavirus infection. We isolated them immediately which helped in either containing further transmission of the virus or spreading any kind of infection from those who are feeling unwell,” he said.