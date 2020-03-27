Coronavirus could occur regularly, warns US scientist

There is a strong chance the the coronavirus or COVID-19 could return in seasonal cycles. This is the warning given by a senior scientist in the United States. He has said this makes it important to find a vaccine and effective treatments.

The warning comes from Anthony Fauci, who leads research into infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health. He said that the virus is starting to take root in the southern hemisphere, where winter is on its way.

What we’re starting to see now… in southern Africa and in the southern hemisphere countries, is that we’re having cases that are appearing as they go into their winter season. And if they have a substantial outbreak, it will be inevitable that we need to be prepared that we’ll get a cycle around the second time. It totally emphasises the need to do what we’re doing in developing a vaccine, testing it quickly and trying to get it ready so that we’ll have a vaccine available for that next cycle. – Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health, United States

There are currently two vaccines that have entered human trials, in the US and China and they could be almost two years away from being rolled out. Treatments are also being investigated. “I know we’ll be successful in putting this down now, but we really need to be prepared for another cycle,” said Fauci.

This also suggests that the virus thrives in cold weather conditions. This is because respiratory droplets remain in the air for longer in colder weather. Cold weather also weakens immunity.

