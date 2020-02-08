Coronavirus death toll rises to over 600 in China

China has been gripped by the most deadly virus since the past two months. On Friday, the death toll in China alone rose to 636. Over 69 people are reported to have died in 24 hours. One of the worst hit on areas was Hubei where over 30,000 people have already been affected by the virus.

Over 3000 new cases have been confirmed by the authorities. Over 4000 people are believed to be in serious conditions. In India, Cornonavirus was diagnosed in three people from Kerala. The Kerala government assured that the patients are quarantined and recovering.

International communities have been criticising Chinese government for not taking adequate steps to curb and control the virus.

Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor who was amongst the first to warn the government of Coronavirus passed away after being infected on Thursday. Wenliang who lived in Hubei City had reached out to many Coronavirus patients. He worked as an ophthalmologist.

Reactions on social media

“So sad hearing about the death of Coronavirus ‘hero’ #LeWenliang, the #Chinese doctor who sounded alarm in early Dec but was silenced by the Govt of China. God Bless you Le wherever you are. He was just 34”, tweeted media personality Priya Gupta.

“Outpouring of emotions on Chinese social media over the death of Dr. Li Wenliang, who warned China early on of the #coronavirus, and was reprimanded for rumor-mongering. His death deepens people’s frustrations, fears, and anger. See some images circulating on WeChat”, tweeted journalist Selina Wang.