Coronavirus deaths cross 10,000 globally

Number of deaths from Coronavirus exceeded to over 10,000 on Friday from across the globe. Number of confirmed cases rose to 2,44,500 globally. 39 new cases were reported from outside China alone. Meanwhile, the Chinese government said that they do not have any new cases. The United States of America recorded its biggest one-day jump in Coronavirus deaths on Friday. The US government also issued a stay-at-home notice to all the people across the country. Global leaders called for citizens to not panic, instead take precautionary measures.

In India, the number of deaths from Coronavirus rose to 195 out of which 32 are foreign nationals. The maximum number of cases were reported from Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka. Four deaths from Coronavirus has been recorded in India.

The central government has issued a complete shutdown across India till 31 March. All the schools, colleges, malls, theatres, shops and restaurants will also remain closed until further notice. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country must observe a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday to curb Coronavirus.