Coronavirus declared global health emergency

The outbreak of Coronavirus has had a terrible impact across the globe. Over 10,000 people have already been affected by the virus which is believed to have originated from China. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Coronavirus as a global health emergency. Over 200 people have died in China alone. Many cases have been reported from other countries including India. The WHO said that the virus could spread to other countries with weaker health systems.

Most of the cases have been reported from Chinese city Wuhan from where the outbreak started. Human to human spread of infection has been reported from Japan, Germany, United States and Vietnam. WHO has asked all global leaders to take measures to safeguard people. Most of the airports across the globe has screening for the virus as well.

An AirIndia passenger aircraft was sent from India to China on Friday. The aircraft carried two doctors and was strictly instructed to bring back only those Indians who are not affected by the virus. The aircraft was sent to Wuhan where over 300 Indians were waiting.

Many people took to social media to express their concern. “The death toll due to Corona Virus is more than 250. In a single day yesterday 38 people have lost their lives. This is a Global Emergency and countries need to come together to handle this”, tweeted G Sundarrajan.

“Global health emergency has been declared. Corona is becoming threat not for china but its effects are far beyond borders. Time has come to move with firm & strong determination with mutual sharing with all countries. Just to save humans existence on planet be united”, tweeted Umar Mehmood.