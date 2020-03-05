Ways to protect yourself against the coronavirus

Coronavirus has so far infected over 88,000 people around the world. Globally more than 3,000 have died. In India, too the number of cases are growing and given this scenario it is important to know how one should stay safe.

Covid-19-coronavirus outbreak is a new illness. Scientists are still assessing how it spreads from person to person. Typically virus like this spread through cough and sneeze droplets.

When an infected person coughs or sneezes, they release droplets of saliva or mucus. These droplets can fall on people nearby and can be directly inhaled or picked up on the hands and then transferred when the person touches their face. This causes infection.

Precautionary measures

There are some ways to protect yourself and it is important to follow them WITHOUT FAIL.

Wash your hands frequently – Use an alcohol-based hand wash to clean your hands thoroughly. You can also wash them with soap and water. This is important as washing your hands can kill the viruses that may be on your hands. Wash the back of your hands and between the fingers for at least 20 seconds.

Keep a distance when you are with people – Keep at least a three feet distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. This is because when someone coughs or sneezes, they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain the virus.

Do not share food, utensils, cups or towels. Use a serving spoon.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth – This is because hands touch many surfaces and can pick up the virus. They can then transfer the virus to the eyes, nose or mouth. The virus then enters the body and makes you sick.

Follow respiratory hygiene – Cover your mouth or nose with your bent elbow or a tissue paper when you cough or sneeze. Then throw the tissue immediately. Make sure people around you do the same. This is because droplets spread virus.

Seek medical help if you have fever, cough or face difficulty while breathing. Stay home if you feel unwell.

