Coronavirus effects to be felt for decades: WHO

One of the biggest threats to the world now, Covid-19 or novel Coronavirus is spreading at a rapid rate kiling lakhs of people. On Friday, The World Health Organization (WHO) said that Coronavirus pandemic effects can be felt for decades. A committee from the health organization has been reviewing situation of the pandemic since past six months when it had started to spread widely. The WHO committee is meeting for the fourth time to discuss about Coronavirus crisis.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a virtual conference said, “The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come”.

The WHO had earlier stated that a vaccine is unlikely to be developed until early 2021. Through virtual meetings with world leaders, WHO highlighted that the world is in a dangerous phase of the pandemic and it can worsen worldwide in months to come.

Globally, over six lakh people have reportedly died from the infection. More than 17 million people have been affected since the virus first originated from Wuhan in China last December. Both China and WHO received widespread criticism for not giving other countries enough warnings about the virus.