Coronavirus impact: Lockdown in Mumbai, other Maharashtra cities till 31 March

All offices in Mumbai and a few other cities in Maharashtra will be closed till 31 March to fight coronavirus. This was announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a short while ago. All shops have also been shut, excluding those selling essential items.

All offices will be closed, and only essential services will operate in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur, the Chief Minister. This is after the number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 52. He has asked employers not to stop the salaries of employees.

Mr Thackeray also said stopping public transport would be the “last resort” if people did not stop crowding local trains and buses. All government offices would operate at 25% attendance in Mumbai.

Essential services will operate, any other services important to operate, the collectors shall specify from time to time. Groceries, milk and other day to day items shall be available. Citizens are required to reduce unnecessary movement. – Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also announced there would be no exams for students of standards 1 to 8. Those in Class 9 and 11 would appear for exams after 15 April.

