Coronavirus in India – 39 confirmed cases

Man wearing. a face mask

Five members of a family in Kerala have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of infected people in the country to 39. Three in the family had recently visited Italy, which is one of the nations that has reported the most cases of coronavirus.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said the family did not share their travel history at the airport and were not screened. She said they had refused to be hospitalised initially.

All the five people are from Pathanamthitta district. They have been admitted to the Pathnamathitta general hospital and are under observation.

On returning, the family met some relatives. It was the relatives who approached a hospital with symptoms and they were isolated. Two of the relatives have tested positive. The family which travelled to Italy was also isolated later. – K K Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister

She also said that the government is asking people to share the travel information with authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with officials to discuss the outbreak. They were asked to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further.

Nearly 6,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in Italy. Over 225 people are dead. The Italian government has placed large parts of the north under lockdown to contain the virus.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother

Headlines

Nirbhaya convicts not to be hanged today

Indian women's cricket team

Headlines

Women’s T20 World Cup – India lose to Australia

narendra modi

Headlines

PM Modi says no need to panic over coronavirus

Virender Sehwag

Headlines

Sehwag defends Virat’s form on cricket field

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Technology

GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk