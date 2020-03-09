Coronavirus in India – 39 confirmed cases

Five members of a family in Kerala have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of infected people in the country to 39. Three in the family had recently visited Italy, which is one of the nations that has reported the most cases of coronavirus.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said the family did not share their travel history at the airport and were not screened. She said they had refused to be hospitalised initially.

All the five people are from Pathanamthitta district. They have been admitted to the Pathnamathitta general hospital and are under observation.

On returning, the family met some relatives. It was the relatives who approached a hospital with symptoms and they were isolated. Two of the relatives have tested positive. The family which travelled to Italy was also isolated later. – K K Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister

She also said that the government is asking people to share the travel information with authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with officials to discuss the outbreak. They were asked to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further.

Nearly 6,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in Italy. Over 225 people are dead. The Italian government has placed large parts of the north under lockdown to contain the virus.