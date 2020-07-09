Umoya Sports launches online physical education programme for kids with & without disabilities

Delhi-based initiative Umoya Sports aims to enrich the lives of people with disabilities using the power of sports. Among other things, it works towards building an inclusive sports culture in schools. This week the organisation has launched online physical education classes for children with and without disabilities.

Withs schools shut indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown, keeping children active is a challenge. Parents with children with disabilities have the added concern of accessing therapy, special education and other activities that keep their kids engaged, physically and mentally.

To meet this need, Umoya Sports launched an inclusive digital physical education programme this week. Called Ability Spark – At-Home Play and Wellbeing Program, this is for children with and without disabilities. Based in Delhi, Umoya Sports leverages the power of sports to build a holistic environment for people with disabilities.

Activities combine play & well-being

Umoya Sports has hosted five inclusive sports festivals in partnership with organisations like FIFA U17 World Cup India and Delhi Dynamos. It is also a part of the UNESCO Youth and Sports Taskforce group.

We have launched a digital toolkit which aims to create an inclusive programme that is also skills appropriate. Every activity has different levels of challenges to meet every child’s need. It’s a programme that focuses on play as well as well-being in a way that is fun and not dependent on parents having too many resources at home. – Aditya KV, Founder-CEO, Umoya Sports

Critical concepts taught

Led by Spark, an animated character who plays the park of a coach and player, the children are taken through critical concepts like numbers, body parts and colours. The activities are less than three minutes long and focus on building hey physical strengths as well like motor coordination, strength, endurance and flexibility through yoga.

“All the activities are pre-recorded with instructions and videos”, explains Aditya. “These are explained and demonstrated by a child and an instruction manual is given as well with tips for parents on adapting these activities to suit every child”.

Aarti, mother to a seven-year-old on the autism spectrum and with ADHD, says the activities have made a noticeable difference.

“It has been a challenge to engage my son at home during this time. The activities sent by Umoya Sports are helpful. He is hyperactive and enjoys the physical activities more than the table work”, says Aarti. The activities are shared over WhatsApp every day. “They are fun and help him stabilise”, she adds.

Ability Spark is currently free and upon signing up, parents/teachers get the daily play activity via email or WhatsApp. Over 400 parents have signed up so far from across India. Seventy schools and organisations have registered as well.

