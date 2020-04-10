#StayandPlay – Learn the secret to Rupak Munje’s 5-minute Bourbon biscuit cake

The coronavirus lockdown has forced children and adults indoors indefinitely. This means long hours at home with little to do by way of physical activity. One great way to stay occupied and happy is cooking and today Rupak, a 23-year-old from Chennai shares the recipe of a family favourite.

The sudden lockdown means Rupak Munje, a 23-year-old lad from Chennai cannot go to his centre or pursue his regular outdoor activities. This was causing great anxiety and restlessness in Rupak, something all of us are experiencing spending prolonged hours indoors. In Rupak’s case, this was even more so as he is a person on the autism spectrum.

“He was rather restless because all the things he looks forward to doing in a day and come to a stop”, says mom Ranjana Munje. “I would keep telling him what activities to take up and try and vary the routine a little”.

Rupak would always show interest in whatever Ranjana was cooking. That led her to hit upon the idea of making this a routine activity. “Rupak can’t work independently in the kitchen all the time. There are some things he makes well on his own like the tea”. So now, every afternoon the Munjes look forward to their tea routine with Rupak. He has learned how to operate the gas too. “He looks forward to the whole thing and even makes sandwiches ti accompany the tea”.

The star attraction of Rupak’s cooking is undoubtedly his Bourbon biscuit cake. “Rupak loves to bake cakes and I showed him a video of the cake on YouTube and that immediately attracted him”, says Ranjana. That is now a regular feature in the Munje household. A wonderful treat the family looks forward to with piping hot cups of tea!

Here’s Rupak’s recipe for the Bourbon biscuit cake:

Line a microwave safe bowl with butter paper. If you don’t have butter paper, apply some butter on the sides.

Take 30-35 Bourbon biscuits, break them up and grind in mixer. They should become powdery.

Put the powdered biscuits in a bowl, and add half a cup of powdered sugar, 1 tsp baking powder and mix well.

Add one and a half cups of milk to this but in batches and keep mixing well to ensure no lumps are formed. It should become a smooth, thick paste.

Put this in the baking dish that you prepared earlier and smooth the surface out with a flat spoon so its even

Put inside the microwave on the regular setting and keep it on for five minutes. Don’t overcook. It’s done when a toothpick comes out of this clean.

Take it out of the microwave when done and let it cool. Take it out after that.

For the icing, take 100-gms milk chocolate, add a quarter cup of whipping cream, and microwave for a few minutes.

Mix this well and pour over the cake. It’s ready to eat!

