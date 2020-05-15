Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed nearly three lakh people from across the world. Lakhs of people have been infected. Since March, most of the countries had declared a lockdown as a measure to control spread of the virus. On 24 March, a complete lockdown was declared in India, which is believed to be the largest lockdowns of the world. The World Health Organization stated that the COVID-19 virus may never go away. It is clearly going to stay here for a longer time. WHO made the statement as most countries are gearing up to ease their lockdown restrictions from this month onwards.

Michael Ryan, Emergencies Director, WHO said that this kind of a virus is entering human population for the first time. Hence, it is not able to predict when it would go away. Easing down the lockdown and curing people does not mean that the virus will not come as a second wave again. Hence, all countries must stay on high alert.

COVID-19 or Coronavirus is believed to have originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China were animals were mercilessly killed and even sold alive to be eaten by humans. There was widespread criticism that China did not take enough preventive measures to control spread of the virus soon after the outbreak which is reported to have started last November. It spread rapidly to all parts of the globe. In India, the death toll has crossed 2500.

Watch in Sign Language