Check out these eco-friendly & innovative elephant model hand sanitisers made by people with disabilities!

Karunya Medical and Vocational Rehabilitation Center from Kerala has started something unique during the Covid times. Their team, comprising of two youngsters with loco motor disabilities, are making elephant model hand sanitizers which are not just unique but interesting as well. The model has now a lot of takers too. Team Karunya talks about their innovative venture.

The Karunya Medical and Vocational Rehabilitation Center, an organization that works towards empowering disabled and elderly people, often comes up with interesting projects.

Based in Palakkad in Kerala, the centre’s aim is to reach as many people as possible. Their latest project is a sensory hand sanitiser! Made in an elephant model, the user can keep their hands beneath the elephant’s trunk and the sanitiser is sprayed from the trunk.

23-year-old Vishnu and 38-year-old Manjula, both with locomotor disabilities, are making these sanitisers under guidance of the Karunya team and engineer Vishnu.

Unique elephant model hand sanitizers

Started by Madhu and Anudarshan, Karunya works on projects to empower disabled and elderly people. Anudarshan has a background in electronics and robotics. He wanted to use it for the betterment of disabled community. Rather than making the usual paper products and candles, team Karunya wanted to create something else that benefits people during the ongoing Covid times. That is how an elephant model sanitiser came to their minds!

As part of this, the team first identified those interested in electronics and gave them training to make the elephant model sanitisers. “We did not want this to be a monotonous job where the person who makes does it as part of vocational training. We chose those who are genuinely interested in the field. Those part of the team can even make circuits now”, says Reshma George, Member, Karunya.

“Initially a few cartoon characters came to our minds. But that did not cater to elders. Elephants are a part of Kerala culture. It is a state animal, so we ended up choosing the elephant model. People will use the sanitiser at least out of curiosity when they see the model”, adds Reshma.

The elephant model sanitisers have many takers. Panchayats and anganwadis are amongst those who are demanding the product that is priced at ₹ 3,000. Once the sanitisers are over, users can add more to it. After Covid times get over, the model can be used to put dish wash or hand wash too. Otherwise, it can also make a beautiful artefact for display.

“We are trying to rope in more disabled people to be part of the project. We want them to not just learn, but enjoy it as well”, says Reshma.

Happy team

Vishnu, an engineer by profession, works for a company in Palakkad. Vishnu started teaching students at the Karunya team as part of his company’s CSR venture. Vishnu is the one who taught the team to make the model and electronic works. “It was my first experience working with disabled people and I must say that they do a remarkable job. I started from basics and they picked up really well that it took me only two months to teach them. When people see an elephant model, they are amused and wants to use it. It also promotes the idea of using sanitisers, masks and hand washes”, says Vishnu.

“It has been two months since I’am part of the project and I’am thoroughly loving it because it also helps me to become independent. Though the first few days were hard, I got a lot of support from Karunya team. I want to make more of these”, says Vishnu, the 23-year-old with a loco motor disability.

All the income generated from the sales goes to those who make it.

To purchase elephant model sanitisers, you can contact Karunya team or WhatsApp them at +91 88483-15834

