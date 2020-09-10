Art Of Autism’s Art & Poems For Peace Initiative showcases amazing works by Indian artists on the spectrum

International non-profit The Art of Autism offers a unique platform for people on the autism spectrum to display their artistic talents. This year the Art & Poems for Peace Initiative features many artists from India.

It’s called the Ornamental Pineapple and captures the mystery and beauty of nature in a breathtaking way. The photograph taken by Brian Varghese Pradeep, the well-known artist on the autism spectrum, is among the works to be chosen for the prestigious Art & Poems for Peace initiative by the international non-profit The Art for Autism.

This international art exhibition, co-founded and curated by Keri Bowers and The Art of Autism, brings together the creative abilities of people on the autism spectrum and others who are near divergent.

“The Art of Autism’s 1st Annual Art & Poems for Peace Project was rolled out in September, 2016, in honour of the United Nations International/World Peace Day celebrated each year on the 21st day of September”, says Keri, who has a son on the spectrum. “As a big-picture thinker, I/we figured if a day is meant to help us stop, observe, and think of peace, a month is a firmer commitment of action to the practice of peace”.

Platform showcases varied art forms

The Art of Autism accepts varied art forms ranging from blog posts, art, poetry, videos and book and film reviews.

We take on individual and collaborative projects within our all-volunteer board members. As an autism activist for decades, for me it seemed natural to create this project with the Art of Autism to activate more autistics (and those who love #neurodiversity) to be a part of social responsibility and the creation of more peace. – Keri Bowers, Co-founder, The Art of Autism

27-year-old Brian’s paintings have been featured in many prestigious exhibitions in India.

“We sent two artworks and a photograph that Brian had clicked after attending well-known photographer Samar Jodha‘s online session”, says Brian’s mother Anita Pradeep. “The photograph, which is that of an ornamental pineapple from our garden was chosen”.

The works for The Art of Autism platform were done during the coronavirus lockdown. “The theme was peace and both the picture and the artwork was done during the lockdown”, adds Anita. Those anxiety-filled says saw a huge creative outpouring.

Sushmita Kar, whose son Anshuman Kar, was among the first artists chosen by The Art of Autism, says the lockdown has come as a ‘magical sprinkling’ for the children and youth on the spectrum.

“The possibilities are endless for these children and it is important that we jump on it so that people know what our children can do and they realise the amazing things they are doing during the lockdown”, says Sushmita. “This period has been a blessing for us because we have been able to give them a lot of time. Worldwide, everyone is going through turmoil and this platform showcases peace messages by youth on the autism spectrum which makes it special”.

Anita says Brian has enjoyed being at home and being meaningfully engaged. It is this sense of peace that his works capture.”It was the emotion and feeling behind the work that we thought of”, she adds.

Lockdown fuels creativity

Sindhu Saiprasad’s son Nikhil Saiprasad is among the artists on the spectrum to be displayed. This is the first time Nikhil’s work has been published and he is delighted, says mom Sindhu Saiprasad.

“Nikhil’s journey in art started off at the age of 13 with random scribblings and he started creating abstract paintings after I showed him the tools”, says Sindhu. “I randomly chose a few of his artworks for the theme Peace and sent them. He is so happy with the feedback to his painting”

Brian, says Anita, is oblivious to the reactions to his photograph. For his family, the feeling of pride is undeniable. “it is certainly motivating and we are so honoured and privileged that he has been chosen from among so many artists from all over the globe”.

Visit The Art for Autism page here.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: