Coronavirus scare- Attack against health care teams rising in India

In the past four days, India has reported many cases of violence and attacks against health care professionals. In a shocking incident, a group of health care and civic officials in Madhya Pradesh were attacked by an angry mob at a locality in Indore. The team was there to screen people for COVID-19 infection. Amongst the victims of the attack were women as well. Reportedly, people threw stones and other sharp objects at the officials. The visuals were caught on CCTV cameras.

Two days back, local people from Ranipura in the city had spat at health care officials during screening procedures.

In another incident, two men attacked a doctor on duty at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. This was after their relative, who was a COVID-19 patient, died due to the virus. Reportedly, the attackers had also been tested positive for the virus infection.

Last week, a group of doctors in Delhi filed a complaint with the police after their house owners asked them to leave. Neighbours also refused to let them inside residential areas saying that doctors are carriers of COVID-19. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that strict action will be taken against those who discriminate doctors who are in the forefront in the battle against Corona. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the incident and urged people to not mistreat doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Social media reactions

Many people took to social media to share their views about the rising attack cases.

“Simply “UNACCEPTABLE” Now “they” are attacking doctors”, tweeted BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

“Horrible!!! They are spitting on doctors, beating them chasing them out who can say that Tablighi Jamaat was not an intensional Jihadi attack on India …. this is #biojihad … Horrific and shameful”, tweeted Rangoli Chandel, Spokesperson of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

“Indore in India where people from a particular community attacked and threw stones at doctors & health workers who were there in a locality for medical examination in the wake of #COVID19. This is madness! Suicidal madness! Army should be deployed!”, tweeted journalist Aditya Raj Kaul.

