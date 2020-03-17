Coronavirus scare – Courts to be virtual soon

Supreme Court

Given the scare over Coronavirus or COVID-19, the Supreme Court has said that “soon, there will be virtual courts”. The virus has spread to 143 countries and killed over 5,000 people worldwide.

Justice DY Chandrachud, who is heading one of the six benches, said, “In trial courts, it is very difficult because challenges there are different. Our intention is that court should not be the place where infection spreads.”

He also said that Chief Justice Of India SA Bobde is constantly in touch with all high courts. “We have taken the first step. The next step would be the filing will be digital and virtual courts. There should be voluntary compliance by the lawyers, litigants and every one whoever comes to court.”

The top court has consulted medical experts from hospitals like Apollo and Fortis.

Long queues have been seen outside the Supreme Court as thermal screening began amid coronavirus scare.

