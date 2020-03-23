Coronavirus scare – Ola suspends ride sharing services in India

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, ride-hailing firm Ola has suspended shared rides in India. This is a temporary move to help stop the spread of the virus which has led the deaths of over 10,000 persons so far globally.

According to a statement made by the company, the ‘Ola Share’ feature will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

The company statement said, “In our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending the ‘Ola Share’ category until further notice,”

The Ola Share option would help customers get rides to their destination at a lower cost. This will encourage social distancing, one of the main steps to help stop the spread of the virus. Ola will continue to provide micro, mini, and prime as well as rental and outstation services rides.