  • Coronavirus scare – Ola suspends ride sharing services in India

Coronavirus scare – Ola suspends ride sharing services in India

coronavirus global health emergecy

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, ride-hailing firm Ola has suspended shared rides in India. This is a temporary move to help stop the spread of the virus which has led the deaths of over 10,000 persons so far globally.

According to a statement made by the company, the ‘Ola Share’ feature will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

The company statement said, “In our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending the ‘Ola Share’ category until further notice,”

The Ola Share option would help customers get rides to their destination at a lower cost. This will encourage social distancing, one of the main steps to help stop the spread of the virus. Ola will continue to provide micro, mini, and prime as well as rental and outstation services rides.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

PM Modi

Headlines

Entrepreneurs write to PM Modi on coronavirus scare

coronavirus

Headlines

More coronavirus deaths reported in India

kanika kapoor corona

Headlines

Lucknow Police file case against singer Kanika Kapoor

coronavirus

Headlines

First human trial of coronavirus vaccine begins in US

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community